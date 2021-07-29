Diamond Jack Deserved More In The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Special

In After the Altar, Morton sits down with Speed-Hamilton and talks about his experience dealing with the aftermath of his fallout with Jack. In their conversation, he focuses on how the relationship with Jack negatively impacted his relationship with the rest of the cast instead of focusing on his own inappropriate behaviour. He also makes a point to link his breakup with Jack to biphobia in the Black community. But after the way he blew up on Speed-Hamilton during their chat, it appears that his fractured relationship with the cast could be his own doing, and the reason why he only appears briefly in the reunion. “I feel crazy still being emotional about it so much time after but I...didn’t get the chance to talk to my ex-fianceé,” he tells Speed-Hamilton. The conversation, nor the show itself, addresses Morton's past harassment of Jack.