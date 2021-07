Diamond Jack Deserved More In The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Special

When Strong Black Lead ’s Instagram posted stills of the cast ahead of the reunion premiere, fans flooded the comments. Many viewers were not here for Morton’s return, but it’s clear now that the show inevitably brought him back to help finish his and Jack’s story. During the reunion, both reveal they received death threats and nasty comments from viewers after the episode aired. In February 2020 the two did an interview with PEOPLE Magazine where Jack said she would have handled the situation differently. “I would change the approach of it. I was trying to be very understanding, but I had questions because I’ve never been with a bisexual man,” she explained. “I don’t really know that community that well, but I respect the community. I love the community. I just had questions.” Despite Jack’s acknowledgement of her missteps, Morton continued to harass her on social media. In an April 2020 TMZ interview , Jack explained that she blocked Morton after he apologized at the reunion because “[he] was being very foul-mouthed against me on all of his social media pages” and threatened legal action against her.