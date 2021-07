Metal Bed Frames Are Good, Actually

After we got the luxurious new bed, I listed the trusty metal frame on Craigslist for free, and yes, a single man who I believe was over the age of 35 did end up being the one to message me about it first. When he showed up at our apartment to pick it up, we made small talk about his work as a music teacher for kids and I didn't think Oh no, yet another immature male doomed to a fate of loneliness because he doesn't care enough to actually purchase a non-metal bed. Instead, I thought about how nice it was that this free bed that had supported me for years could now continue to serve a seemingly pleasant person who had just moved to New York in the middle of a pandemic and needed a break. Were the sheets he ultimately used on it maroon? I don't know, and I don't care. And I don't know why anyone would.