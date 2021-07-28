10 Must-See Netflix Canada Releases To Watch This Long Weekend

When it comes to steamy summer streams, Netflix understands the assignment. This week’s new drops bring summer romance to the screen in a big way — from forbidden love in The Graduate to Bonnie and Clyde-style hijinks in the new season of Outer Banks. But this week’s drops aren’t all about love on the upswing: In Christina Milian’s new rom-com Resort To Love, she reconnects with a former flame in the most awkward way possible. Meanwhile, we’re being treated to a glimpse into the couples who have soared and fizzled since production on Love Is Blind wrapped last year.
No matter where your dating life landed post-lockdown, there are plenty of new love-centric films and shows to live vicariously through (or watch with your new boo) this summer. Read on for the latest additions to Netflix Canada’s roster to watch this August long weekend.