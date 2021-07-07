Skinny Jeans May Be Dead, But Denim Dresses Are Thriving

For decades, the dreaded Canadian tuxedo made us question all-denim outfits. Add in a pandemic that’s turned us denim-averse, and you wonder whether we should just give up on the idea altogether. But denim continues to persevere — and it might be time to give it another chance.
If skinny jeans are dead to you, a denim dress is a much more enticing option. It’s one of the most versatile pieces in your summer wardrobe (it’s pretty much a neutral in its own right). Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid are just a few of the celebs who’ve embraced the denim dress recently, showing off two very different but equally chic styles: a structured, off-the-shoulder mini by Monse and a Fenty corset dress, respectively. Not only does a denim dress look effortlessly put together, it can be dressed up or dressed down, and is easy to layer — especially when our Canadian weather gets unexpectedly temperamental.
Another plus: If you’re an indecisive dresser, a denim dress will save you considerable time and effort. It’s finally summer, and after a year and a half of sweatpants, you have things to do and places to be!
Whether you’re in the mood for a structured silhouette, an airy frock or a fitted mini, there’s a dress for that.
