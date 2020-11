Katie Holmes Wore A Canadian Tuxedo With Fashion’s Most Popular Shoe

As fashion legend would have it, the Canadian tuxedo first came to be when White Christmas' Bing Crosby was almost denied entry into a luxury hotel in Vancouver in 1951 for wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble. According to i-D , upon his return to the States, his friends shared the story with Levi Strauss, who, in turn, designed Crosby his own custom denim suit. Since then, the trend has seen many iterations, most notably including a take by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet which featured a denim corset (not unlike the one Danish cult brand Ganni included in its spring ‘20 collection ) and a matching fedora. Then, of course, there’s Rihanna, the unsung queen of the Canadian tuxedo , who’s styled denim-on-denim in every possible way, shape, and form. (In particular, the singer-turned-fashion designer has worn her Matthew Adams Dolan denim trench coat on more than one occasion.) Holmes, though, took a more laid-back approach to the Americana trend.