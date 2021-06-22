She told the producers that was their fault, “'because of how you cast this season,'" she continued. "'You didn’t give me enough men of colour — not just Black men, men of colour.' I was getting angrier and angrier. I didn’t care that I was miked up. The fact that we had to ration the Black men was extremely upsetting. And I said, 'You have no idea what it feels like to be the first person representing Black people to your lily-white audience.'”