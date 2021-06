A Guide To The New Rich & Glamorous Faces Of Netflix’s Elite Season 4

In fact, the new additions both test and help bring out some facets of the rest of the characters that we haven't seen before. Rebeka (Claudia Salas), who's still angry and heartbroken over Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), learns more about herself as she gets close to the youngest of the three Blanco children. Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), who's trying to make long-distance work with Nadia (Mina El Hammani), reverts back to his old classist ways when he and Samuel vie for Ari Blanco's attention. Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso)'s relationship is tested when the Blancos' only son inserts himself in between them (literally). And then there's Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who's all but given up on love until she gets caught in a storybook-like romance with the Prince.