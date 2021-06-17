Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Summer, According To Fashion Insiders

The summer 2021 fashion trend season is well underway. Which look will come to be your favourite by the end of it? To help get a handle on everything you'll want to try in the next few months, we've tapped buyers and experts at some of the biggest retailers to tell us which fashion items are this summer's greatest style contenders.
While some trends are to be expected — see: denim shorts and sandals (though, this year, with a '90s twist!) — others feel like uniquely post-pandemic finds — hi: bodycon party dresses and skin-revealing cut-outs — resulting in a warm-weather wardrobe that straddles the line between practical and fun.
Ahead, the summer trends worth noting — according to fashion insiders.
