The casting seems absolutely ridiculous, but a fresh start might be exactly what The Bachelor needs after being steeped in controversy for the past several months. While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically focus on commitment, romance, and the looming promise of engagement, Paradise is all about having fun (and maybe finding the proverbial one). The lineup of guest hosts is so weird that it might perfectly match the wild energy of the singles. Add in the pent-up energy and horniness fuelled by being missing a whole summer's worth of hot girl/boy activities , and we've got a season of Paradise worth tuning in for.