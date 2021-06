Nevertheless, those titillating sci-fi mysteries aren’t the heart of Sweet Tooth — Gus is. Gus is a deer-boy who is raised in the forest by his father, “Pubba” (Will Forte). Gus has no friends and is taught to be afraid of any possible threats around him, especially humans. Pubba tells Gus that strangers will harm him if given the opportunity, and he isn’t wrong. As Sweet Tooth explains, in the wake of the pandemic, human survivors turned on the hybrids and blamed them for the deadly virus due to their differences. Hybrids are hunted and attacked. Gus is genuinely unsafe in this word because he’s a deer-boy. Gus’ dream — and journey — over Sweet Tooth’s eight episodes is to find somewhere he can be embraced and loved.