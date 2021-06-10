Here’s The Scoop On This Year’s Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale

Discounts on new arrivals from top brands? There’s a reason that Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale concept continues to be so popular. Basically, once a year, the luxury department store offers limited-time discounts on new-season products in stores and online to shoppers. And, if you’re an Ambassador member of its Nordy Club loyalty program, you’ll get get early access to shop the sale days before everyone else. No more waiting for end-of-season markdowns on items you can start wearing right now, like a new pair of wide-leg jeans or a matching two-piece shorts set.
Here’s what you need to know before you shop the 2021 Nordstrom Canada Anniversary sale.
When is Nordstrom Canada’s Anniversary Sale?
This year, the sale will be happening at Nordstrom.ca and in Canadian stores from July 28 – August 8. Starting on July 19, everyone can preview the deals online — and create personal shopping lists — but Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop the sale early. (Ambassador access starts on July 25.) Membership is free if you sign up online or in stores, and you’ll earn Notes (aka store credit) for every purchase, as well as access to perks like free basic alterations and invitations to events. Members that spend at least $5,000 a year are given Ambassador status, which includes early access to the anniversary sale and other privileges like in-home shopping sessions with a stylist.
What will be included in the sale?
Clothes and accessories for men, women and kids, home products, and beauty must-haves from brands like Ugg, Nike, Ted Baker London, AllSaints, Herschel Supply Co., Jenny Bird, Charlotte Tilbury, and Kiehl's.
What about COVID?
Nordstrom Canada stores have a number of COVID-19 safety protocols in place on top of anything current regulations mandated by provincial governments. Fitting rooms are cleaned after each use, for example. But you can also opt for contactless curbside pickup, or shop the sale online with free standard shipping and returns. In Toronto, Anniversary Sale buys are eligible for next-day curbside or in-store pick up, or can be delivered within two days for free.
What are some of the must-buys of the season?
If previous year Anniversary Sales are any indication, you’ll want to stock up on brand name, essential items that rarely get substantially marked down (think: Ugg boots and classic Nike runners). And this year’s event might be a perfect opportunity to pick up any last-minute gear or clothes for that socially distanced summer outdoor hangout — personally, the amazing strawberry dress from the new Marimekko Pop-In on my wish list.
Stay tuned for more sale details, and a sneak peek of some of the best deals you’ll find at this year’s event.