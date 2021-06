Here’s The Scoop On This Year’s Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale

This year, the sale will be happening at Nordstrom.ca and in Canadian stores from July 28 – August 8. Starting on July 19, everyone can preview the deals online — and create personal shopping lists — but Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop the sale early. (Ambassador access starts on July 25.) Membership is free if you sign up online or in stores, and you’ll earn Notes (aka store credit) for every purchase, as well as access to perks like free basic alterations and invitations to events. Members that spend at least $5,000 a year are given Ambassador status, which includes early access to the anniversary sale and other privileges like in-home shopping sessions with a stylist.