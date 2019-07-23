The Best Deals At Nordstrom Canada’s Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom opened its first store in Canada at Calgary’s Chinook Centre in 2014. Since then, the American retailer has changed the way Canadians shop for deals: During its popular annual Anniversary Sale, it offers major discounts on new arrivals instead of markdowns on older merchandise. That means, instead of waiting until the end of a fashion season for deals, you can get a head start on your favourite fall trends now while you're still wearing your summer dresses.
The sale started Friday and ends August 5. Click through to see some of the best deals from this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.