“Tradition” drops two series of breadcrumbs about Grey’s Anatomy's future that are only clarified once you know the episode is actually Tom’s last. The first plotline involves Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) , the most exhausting on-again, off-again couple to walk Grey Sloan. Last season, Teddy began an affair with ex-boyfriend Tom as she prepared her wedding to Owen, a man she has loved since her Army days in the mid-aughts. Teddy and Owen’s relationship was destroyed when the former accidentally left the latter a voicemail of her having sex with Tom… on the day of the planned Altman-Hunt wedding. Owen has spent all of season 17 infuriated with Teddy and her betrayal. Owen’s anger only intensifies when he learns Teddy was in love with a woman, 9/11 victim Allison Browne (Sherri Saum) , and never told him about it (but did name their daughter after her ex). It's a petty and harmful spat.