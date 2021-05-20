Netflix’s Elite Season 4 Somehow Promises Even More Threesomes, Deception & Hot People

Finally: Netflix's Elite is making its long-awaited return more than a year after its season 3 cliffhanger. Season 4 of the Spanish teen drama may be without a few fan-favourite faces (miss you, Lu), but the rest of the OG crew is about to meet four new students who are sure to shake things up at the Las Encinas private school. We'll meet the Blanco family, which includes the school's new director Benjamín (Diego Martín), and his three children Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), and Mencía (Martina Cariddi). Then there's the Franco-Spanish Prince Phillippe von Triesenberg (Pol Granch). Elite co-creator Carlos Montero told EW that these newcomers are "even richer than our rich," which is saying something. However, Ander (Arón Piper) lets us know that the clash between the new and old students will be fierce. "They tainted everything," he says in the trailer.
Characters' relationships will continue to evolve in the new school year: Rebeka (Claudia Salas), who's still heartbroken over Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), will reveal more sides to her as she gets close to Mencía; Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) is still trying to make his long-distance relationship work with Nadia (Mina El Hammani), who appears in the trailer — but newcomer Ari threatens to get in their way, as well as in the way of Guzmán and Samuel's friendship. The prince sets his sights on the plotting cleaning lady Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), serving us a very classic storybook-like plotline. But of course, Elite is no chaste fairytale: don't forget that we're going to be getting our customary threesome — this time, it seems, between Patrick, Ander, and Omar (Omar Ayuso).
In fact, there seems to be just as many characters with clothes on than off in season 4. But will there be yet another murder? Montero implied that they're going to cool it on that front. "You cannot always kill someone in order to have the mystery because no one would go to that school," he said.
But as we already know, the end of the school year is quickly approaching, as is the show's fifth season that will introduce two additional new characters, so while there may not be more blood, there's still a lot to look forward to. "I am very proud of this new season, and it was a difficult thing to do because we have lost in the way many important characters," Montero said, "but I think I'm already in love with the new ones. I think we have a very powerful cast and I hope the audience will fall in love as much as I have."
Check out the trailer for Elite season 4, coming to Netflix June 18.