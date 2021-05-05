This week, a Twitter survey found that 47.6% of people are excited to go to the movies again. The poll, courtesy of UK news site Unilad, was a timely reminder that with vaccinations finally rolling out en masse, theatres will likely be opening up sooner rather than later. But, as the numbers show, the big question is whether or not people will actually attend in droves. Does going to the movies still stack up now that we can access the same films at home?
Some of my favourite theatre experiences were on the opening nights of Marvel films like Infinity War and End Game. As a novice to the franchise, I wasn’t well-versed on all of the intersecting storylines, but I still couldn’t help but feel excited. The theatre was buzzing: fans arrived in head-to-toe costumes and broke out in applause whenever a new character appeared on-screen (yes, that’s a thing). So, although I love an at-home binge, I don’t think theatres are in jeopardy post-pandemic. Their appeal is multi-sensory. It’s the wafting scent of melted butter, the eternally sticky floors, and the occasional interjection from the audience — which I, for one, enjoy — that make the experience so special and can’t be replicated at home.
Until theatres in Canada re-open, there’s a new crop of films and shows to watch from the comfort of your couch. Read on for the latest and greatest on Netflix Canada.