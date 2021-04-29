The Best New Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix Canada In May

Netflix’s big May releases look a little like the inside of my brain after a long winter inside: an eclectic mishmash of yearning love story daydreams (Master of None season 3), neverending questions about money (Money, Explained), lingering fears of what it means to start venturing outside (The Woman in the Window), and of course, super(hero)-sized family drama (Jupiter’s Legacy).
With warm weather days ahead and vaccinations slowly ramping up, it’s tempting to think of trading in virtual vacations for real ones — or even a staycation that doesn’t involve a curfew and a pod. Still, many provinces are still under strict social restrictions, so patience remains that most elusive of virtues. But you know what makes for a good distraction for vaccine FOMO? Watching Wanda Sykes prove she’s a comedy queen in ten 30-minute sitcom episodes. Cue (or rather, queue) The Upshaws, available starting May 12.
If you’re more of a laughing on the inside type, you’ll find your match in the third and final season of The Kominsky Method, which premieres later in the month.
Ahead, the May Netflix picks that will keep you company in the coming weeks.
