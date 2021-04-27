Occupation: Policy Advisor

Industry: Government

Age: 24

Location: Edmonton, AB

Salary: $61,000

Net Worth: $26,735 (I have $12,580 in my chequing account and $17,805 in savings. There's more in my chequing account than usual because I'm preparing a lump-sum payment for my student loan once my sweet three-paycheque-month money comes in.)

Debt: $3,650

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,561

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,164 (for a bachelor that includes utilities)

Student Loan: $275

Internet: $52.45

Phone: $80

Renter's Insurance: $15.19

Union Dues: $30 (deducted from my paycheque)

EI Premiums: $37.78 (deducted from my paycheque)

Pension: $374.54 (deducted from my paycheque)

Medical & Dental Benefits: $47.07 (deducted from my paycheque)

Amazon Prime: $9.03

Spotify: $9.99

Netflix: $0 Netflix (mooched off family)



Annual Expense

Disney+: $89.99 (shared with my family)





Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My dad went to college and works in the trades, and my mom stopped at high school and was a stay-at-home mom for a good portion of my life, so I never felt there was an expectation for me to attend higher education. However, out of my siblings, I was always the more scholastic one, so it didn't surprise anyone when I went to university. My parents contributed some money to my tuition, but I paid for most of my schooling through student loans and scholarships. I graduated with just under $35,000 in student debt.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents adopted a "don't worry about it/don't ask about it" attitude when it came to our finances, but they loved to speculate about other people's money. So no, I didn't get much of an education on finances from my family — or even from school. I've had to figure it out myself, and I'm still learning.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was babysitting, which I got by networking while volunteering at the local library's after-school program. (Go, preteen me! Although, TBH, I hated working with kids.) After that, I was a cashier at my university's bookstore, which was appealing because I could get discounted textbooks (which were still overpriced even with the discount).



Did you worry about money growing up?

I always knew I would have a roof over my head, food, clothes, and whatever else I needed. My parents wanted the best for us and didn't want us to miss out, which often meant they would live beyond their means. Even now, they don't seem to be fazed by large purchases or late payments, which tend to freak me out. I'm thankful for everything my parents have provided, but I don't think they helped foster the healthiest relationship with money.



Do you worry about money now?

Constantly. Even now that I have a steady income, there's a part of me that feels like a paranoid squirrel hoarding nuts for the winter (nuts = money, winter = fear of layoffs). Any large purchases, no matter how essential, fill me with dread and make my skin itch. I worked from home on a barstool at my kitchen island for a full two months before I caved and bought a chair and computer stand because my back was hurting so much. I've been trying to give myself permission to enjoy life and accept the expenses that come with that.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved into my first apartment at age 18. From there, I was fully financially responsible for myself. I have a financial safety net in my parents, who are incredibly supportive. If I needed their help, they would provide it, no questions asked.

