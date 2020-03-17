Movie Theatres Are Closing — But There’s Netflix Hack You Can Use At Home

"Waiting up for friends to make their tea, or finish up a call, so we can all sync up and watch together adds a sense of community that we’re all missing right now, even after just a few days," Noah, 27, who enjoyed both Magnolia and Everybody's Everything thanks to Netflix Party over the weekend, told Refinery29 in a text. "It’s comforting to feel that your boys are right there with you, alone, also."