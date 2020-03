Movie Theatres Are Closing — But There’s Netflix Hack You Can Use At Home

You know you're living inside a dystopian movie plotline when you can't even go to the theatre and watch one. Large gathering places like movie theatres have been taking steps to limit crowds, or are suspending services entirely to combat the spread of COVID-19, an outbreak of the coronavirus . This is all in an effort to keep people inside and practicing social distancing , but being alone inside doesn't mean you and your friends can't watch a movie together. I'll explain.