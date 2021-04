When this season of Grey’s Anatomy began , the ABC medical drama seemed brave for choosing to centre the unimaginably horrid effect of COVID-19 so thoroughly. Not only did viewers watch patient after patient battle the deadly virus — but the series put its money where its mouth was and followed its heroine of 16 years, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) , through a painful COVID battle of her own. Yet, as the months went by, the high stakes of Meredith’s health emergency have waned. She has been breathing on her own for weeks and has been simply refusing to leave the comfort of her Limbo Beach for the consistent “pain” of reality. As hundreds of American continue to die every day in the real-world pandemic, Meredith’s casual flirtation with death became infuriating.