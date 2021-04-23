Still, to underscore the unpredictability of the virus, Teddy and Tom’s conversation is directly followed by a scene of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) losing a formerly almost-healthy COVID patient named Carolyn. The day before, Carolyn’s doctors thought she would be going home soon; today, she died of cardiac arrest. Grey’s Anatomy has gone out of its way to stare into the dreadful reality that is the pandemic for 13 episodes straight. It is unlikely the series and its production team will abruptly change their outlook now that Meredith is awake.