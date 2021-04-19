“It Feels Like A Loss”: How COVID Made Friends Drift Apart

We must try to keep an open mind, Linda advises: treat our social interactions now as fact-finding missions to see how we feel in our friendships. Maybe they won’t be the same but perhaps we can meet one another with a new level of understanding. "Ask people questions about themselves," she says, "see if you can get to know them again, renavigate your relationship. To be so intolerant as not to forgive people for how they have behaved under unprecedented circumstances of which we had no warning would be to cancel out some of your own behaviours. Think back to how stressed you have been and give everybody you can bear to give a chance, a chance."