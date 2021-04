“It Feels Like A Loss”: How COVID Made Friends Drift Apart

For young women in particular – a demographic which has been sold the idea that while lovers come and go, our friendships are forever – these shifts and drifts can be particularly painful and difficult to navigate. The seed of this expectation was planted when, in Sex and the City , Carrie and co. suggested that they, rather than men, could be each other’s soulmates. But just as romantic relationships let us down, so too can friendships. This is particularly true at a time when we – all of us – have been changed in some way by the experience of living through a pandemic. The distances between us as we come out of this lockdown are not only geographical. Some people have had children, changed their career, lost their career. And while some have started relationships, others have ended them.