Equally appealing to Oduye was the fact that the show's script finally addressed what marginalized people face within the world of the MCU. In previous phases, Sam's race didn't exactly come into play because the world simply knew him as Captain America's right hand man and later as an Avenger. But in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the full scope of his identity as a Black man raised in poverty takes centre stage; first when he and Sarah are outrightly discriminated against while applying for a loan (did you know that saving the world does not pay the bills?) and again when he's later harassed by the police on the street (or that saving the world does not exempt you from anti-Blackness?). And beyond Sam, a greater conversation about government intervention, patriotism, and civil rights emerges in the plot when the groups displaced by the return of the dusted billions pursue a controversial and radical means of exacting change — sound familiar? For Oduye, that pivot towards realism is exactly what makes the series stand out within the jam-packed MCU canon.