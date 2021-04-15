Colton Underwood Is Reportedly Getting His Own Netflix Show

Years after his first appearance in Bachelor Nation, another chapter of Colton Underwood's life is reportedly set to play out on television. However, this time around, it will feature him at his most honest as he tries to navigate life as a newly out gay man.
On April 14, Underwood opened up about his coming out during a candid interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. In the conversation, Underwood shared that he has been questioning his sexual orientation for years — even while he was on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette — but only recently came to terms with his identity over the course of the past year.
Just hours after the big announcement, word spread that Underwood might already be working on a brand new project tied to this new chapter in his life. Variety reports that the Bachelor alum is getting a reality show on Netflix that will follow the early days of his life as a gay man. Sources close to the reality star told the outlet that the show will also feature appearances from Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who will mentor Underwood. The unnamed project is said to be an unscripted series with multiple episodes, and it's currently filming.
A reality show about his fresh start might seem like a surprising move, but Underwood says that, mentally and emotionally, he's in the best place that he's ever been in his whole life. Now that he's fully living his truth, it looks like Underwood wants to share this journey with the whole world.
"I’m gay," Underwood shared happily during the GMA interview. "I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know...I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix and Underwood's team for comment.