Am I the only one who isn’t loving seeing COVID play out on TV yet? On Grey’s Anatomy, our heroine Meredith Grey has been in a coma for most of the show’s 17th season after contracting the virus from working on the frontlines at Grey Sloan Memorial. And every time I see a character wear a mask on Shameless, it’s a sobering reminder of what’s going on in the real word. Even This Is Us, my go-to source for swoons, is in full pandemic mode — Kevin even had to stand six feet apart when (spolier!) he tells Kate and Toby that he’s having twins.
On one hand, it’s a little strange to see characters not wearing masks on shows filmed pre-pandemic. On the other hand, it feels a little soon to see characters sanitizing and masking up on screen, especially considering we’re in the start of a third wave.
I’m a loyal Grey’s watcher so I’ll be tuning in regardless, but seeing the pandemic play out on TV and IRL doesn’t leave any room for reprieve, which we’re in need of right now. Watching shows that take us away from our pandemic reality can keep us feeling hopeful and keep us looking forward to life after lockdown, especially because COVID isn’t just a passing plotline — it’s our reality for the foreseeable future.
If you’re looking to check out some non-COVID content this weekend, here are the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada.