Do We Deserve To See The Finale The Bachelor Is Promising Us?

Considering all of that, how much of his pain does Matt owe to this show? At what point does his familial drama stop being good for ratings and start being something that he deserves to hash out in private? These are people's real lives at stake here, and filming some of these conversations feels like a major breach of personal boundaries. If Matt wants to talk to his mom or his dad about his struggles, that is a fantastic choice and an opportunity for real, significant personal growth. But just because he signed up for a dating show doesn't mean that we deserve to see those extremely personal moments — especially not after how this season has treated him and his contestants.