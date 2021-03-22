10 Game-Changing Storage Solutions For Small Spaces

If, like me, you’ve been in a decorating rut lately, maybe it's time to start with some serious spring cleaning. Decluttering and tidying can definitely make a difference, but the right home-organization products are game-changers, especially for those of us living in small spaces. (There’s a reason The Container Store, which now ships to Canada, is so popular south of the border.)
The best organizers can increase storage capacity, improve visibility and access, make any space look tidier instantly, and even protect your fave handbags and leather jackets from dust and sun damage. Bonus: Keeping things organized and easily accessible means you’ll be more likely to make better use of them. Look for stackable storage with lids; clear containers you don't have to open to remember what's in them; organizers that help turn unused areas (like walls or under the bed) into storage space; and items designed to store specific items like your growing collection of clogs or jewelry.
The best organizers can increase storage capacity, improve visibility and access, make any space look tidier instantly, and even protect your fave handbags and leather jackets from dust and sun damage. Bonus: Keeping things organized and easily accessible means you’ll be more likely to make better use of them. Look for stackable storage with lids; clear containers you don't have to open to remember what's in them; organizers that help turn unused areas (like walls or under the bed) into storage space; and items designed to store specific items like your growing collection of clogs or jewelry.
Just be sure to measure each space and take careful inventory of the items you’re hoping to store, because you don’t want to order something that’s the wrong size or shape for your needs.
Here are 10 neat finds to help you with small-space organizing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.