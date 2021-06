Out of the wider assortment I received, the three leggings featured above were my standout favourites due to their high quality and comfortable fit. There were some pieces (like the Enlite Bra Run Times Bra , and the Beyond the Studio Jogger ) that I really wanted to love but they simply ended up being a little too snug. For each of these styles, I tried on the largest size offered which unfortunately left me with no other option. As someone who is usually around a 2X/3X/20W, I recognize my privilege in the plus-fashion space; when a brand does choose to extend sizing, I'm usually included. However, some of my larger peers simply aren’t catered to enough. Lululemon is by no means alone in this — and, although the new extended sizes are a start, large bodies should be catered to at the inception of a brand and not as an afterthought. I genuinely hope to see Lululemon continue to expand its sizing and product offerings in the future.