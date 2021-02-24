You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

The Golden Globes are this weekend (global pandemic be damned)! Ahead of the ceremony, the Los Angeles Times reported that, of the 87 film and TV insiders who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, none are Black. This means that the group of journalists responsible for narrowing down nominees and selecting winners is made up exclusively of non-Black people.
Given this, it's no surprise then that there were some incomprehensible snubs. While Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis nabbed noms for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night In Miami, scored her a Best Director nom, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You were completely shut out.
This doesn’t detract from the progress that’s been made (King being nominated is a big deal!) but with hallmarks of how far we’ve come, we’re reminded of how far we have to go. Diverse casting is one thing, but being seen isn’t enough. True equity means representation in all facets — including the Hollywood Foreign Press.
With Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosting, the Globes will still be a fun watch. Plus, it will be interesting to see how the kickoff to awards season sets the tone for what’s to come in this era of socially distanced awards shows. But if you’re on the hunt for something to tide you over until then, or if you won’t be watching the Globes at all, we’ve put together all of the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.