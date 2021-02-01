Callie Torres Deserved Better From Grey’s Anatomy

Still, it’s George who strikes the final emotional blow against Callie, who agrees to abruptly marry him following a family tragedy. During a marital row in 2007’s “Scars and Souvenirs,” Callie says that Izzie is attracted to George and that is why she is undermining their relationship (Callie is correct). “Come on. She’s Izzie. She’s blonde. She’s stacked. She’s a supermodel. I’m George,” he responds, saying Callie’s theory is impossible. Callie asks what that outlooks means for her as his wife. “Come on. You are gorgeous. And you are curvy,” George continues, suggesting that Callie isn’t a “supermodel” at her size or so far out of his league. When George sees Calle’s face fall, he tries to make amends, pitifully adding, “I never thought you would go for me.” His words don’t fix the problem.

