Callie Torres Deserved Better From Grey’s Anatomy

Callie enters Grey’s Anatomy as a saviour for George, the go-to Nice Guy at Seattle Grace Hospital (these storylines take place years before anyone ever dreamed the words “Grey Sloan Memorial” ). George begins “What Have I Done to Deserve This?,” Callie’s debut chapter, devastated over his failed hookup with Meredith the night prior. The encounter ended when Meredith burst into tears in the middle of sex. Then, overcome with embarrassment over talking to Meredith at work, George falls down the hospital stairs, dislocating his shoulder. Enter Callie. As an orthopedic surgeon, Callie is able to quickly reset George’s injury; as a flirtatious woman — at just the right time! — she inflates George’s wounded ego by calling him “amazing” for a recent miracle surgery and asking if he has a girlfriend. By the end of “Deserve This,” Callie hits on George in a straightforward manner and gives him her number.