Are Sex Shops Essential? This Business Owner Says Yes & She’s Fighting Toronto City Hall To Prove It

I could, but that would get in the way of our ability to support marginalized communities. Think of a trans youth who’s wanting to get a packer for the first time. If that showed up on the browser history they could get kicked out of their houses. Sexual identity is something that people still suffer violence and discrimination for. Curbside pickup requires that you put your purchase on a credit card, which not everybody wants to, or in the case of sex workers , not everybody can. The other reason I don’t want to do curbside is because I shouldn’t have to. I believe I am being discriminated against because of the nature of my business, both as a store that sells sex toys and one that is focused on female sexuality. One of the things the bylaw officers said was that I wasn’t allowed to stay open because there was lingerie in my window. But look at Shopper’s Drug Mart, look at Mark’s Work Wearhouse. They sell things other than health and safety products.