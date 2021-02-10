Are Sex Shops Essential? This Business Owner Says Yes & She’s Fighting Toronto City Hall To Prove It

The person that I spoke with agreed. A couple of weeks later, two bylaw officers came into the shop — one of them wasn’t even wearing a mask, which I thought was very disrespectful. They said I was not supposed to be open. I tried to show them the applicable products, but they said that “safety products” meant hard hats and boots. I told him that it doesn’t say that anywhere in the legislation, but they had no interest — they were rolling their eyes and laughing on the way out. A few days later the same officers came back and issued me the ticket. And about a week after that, I got a summons to appear in court. One for me, one for the store, and one for my minimum-wage earning employee, which I thought was really over the top.