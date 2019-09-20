MeToo Sparked The Next, Great Sexual Revolution For Women

And there’s a new generation of men who seem newly curious to know and to please. After my presentations, young men stand up, voices quavering, and ask how exactly to keep their girlfriends happier and more sexually satisfied. What can we do? They really want to know. Friends in their 40s on dating apps show me messages from much younger men who write, and I paraphrase, “I really want to do whatever turns you on, it would be a huge turn on for me.” Men their own age tend to message them about... their accomplishments. The Tinder profile of a not atypical guy (John, early 30s), details how he wants to give women oral sex with no expectation of reciprocity. “I am here to give you what you crave, no questions asked.” Oh John who is three miles away, you have much to tell us about the landscape of desire in 2019!