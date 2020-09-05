You’ve Probably Been Doing Pelvic Floor Exercises All Wrong

"In May we had a huge surge in enquiries from women who’d taken up exercise during lockdown but they just hadn’t been educated about looking after their pelvic floors, so they were leaking when they went for a run or did an online HIIT class," Julie says. "The pelvic floor is a muscle like any other muscle in the body, and it needs to be exercised. Don’t wait until you’ve got an issue before you start looking after it."