You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

This week, celebrity news was my main source of entertainment. Whenever I had a spare moment, I was scrolling through updates on the latest Bachelorette breakup (shocker), Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's budding romance (adorable), and getting a peek at the judge-approved screenshots from Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce proceedings (chic). I also learned that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas parted ways, although I don’t feel strongly about that, beyond the fact that I’ll miss their seemingly endless stream of paparazzi photos.
There are obviously more pressing matters at hand, like the COVID surge and the new administration in the States, but a sip of Hollywood tea was enough to give me a moment of reprieve from it all. How could you not laugh at Ana de Armas’ lifesize cutout meeting its demise?
On the subject of timely distractions, we’ve put together all of the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada for when you need to unplug this weekend.