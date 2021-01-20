Kamala Harris Wore Purple & Pearls Today — Here’s Why That Matters

In addition to choosing CJR as the designer behind the look, the rich shade of purple is also significant. A combination of red and blue (the traditional colours of the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively), purple is a symbol of American unity and bipartisanship. The colour was also prominent during the women’s suffrage movement when it symbolized loyalty. On Tuesday night, Jill Biden wore purple while attending the COVID Memorial at the National Mall in Washington that honoured more than 400,000 Americans who have died since the pandemic took hold. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also wore outfits in variations of the shade — by Sergio Hudson and Ralph Lauren, respectively — to the inauguration on Wednesday.