Where To Find All Of Matt’s Bachelor Contestants On Instagram

In June, ABC producers promised to take steps to "expand diversity" off and on-screen. But Matt's casting was only the first step. This season will also feature the most diverse group of Bachelor contestants we've seen yet. "I'm looking for qualities that my mom embodies, and that's selfless, honest, caring, compassionate, and those are qualities found in women all shapes, sizes, and races," Matt said on Good Morning America. "I'm hoping when that limo pulls up, there's a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo ."