People Are Obsessed With This 3-Minute Bridgerton Sex Montage

In Bridgerto n ’s sixth episode, “Swish," the couple — cough — get to know each other in bed, on the rainy grounds of their remote estate, and in their library — all to a classical violin version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” Fun fact: the library scene was actually the first time Dynevor and Page filmed together, so it was an especially memorable moment for the actress. She told Refinery29 she spent six weeks rehearsing the ball sequences as well as the sex scenes, which were just as meticulously choreographed as the dances.