How Ginella Massa, CBC’s Newest Anchor, Made Her Own Dream Job

Last year at this time I was definitely looking for a challenge and a change. Thinking about where I wanted to take my career. I’ve been in news for a decade. I would get asked a lot about What’s next? What’s your dream job ? I don’t think I ever could have imagined anchoring my own show on a national network. In some ways it was hard for me to even imagine what that possibilities were. Throughout my career I have always been a first. It’s not easy to imagine yourself in a position when you’ve never seen someone who looks like you in it. Nobody ever said to my face, "you will never get a job on television because you wear a hijab." Partly because that’s discrimination, you can’t say that. But it doesn’t mean they’re not thinking it. Canadians are very polite. It comes in backhanded compliments and micro-aggressions