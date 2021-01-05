The 9 Nail Polish Colours Pros Say Will Be Trending In 2021

It’s no wonder that 2021’s biggest nail colour trends include so many bold, vibrant hues — it's much-needed joy at our fingertips. If toned-down tips are more your speed, no worries, there are some neutrals on deck for this year, too. To get you primed for your next DIY mani, we polled Canadian nail pros for the hottest shades for the year ahead — presented here from barely there to mega bright.