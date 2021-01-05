The 9 Nail Polish Colours Pros Say Will Be Trending In 2021

Our makeup routines have basically been on hold these past 10 months and headbands have become the new root touchup, but that doesn’t mean we’re skipping out on all our beauty habits: Skin-care sales are still going strong, and even if many of us can’t see our manicurist at the moment, we are still piling nail polish into our carts — Amazon U.S., for example, reported a 218% year-over-year spike in nail care sales during the first four weeks of lockdown.
“A lot of people were expecting quarantine to make us feel less enthusiastic about nail colour — it’s natural to feel like spending time at home equates to being ‘au naturale,’ but I’d say it’s the exact opposite,” says Rita Remark, Essie’s global lead educator, who has noticed a ton of experimentation. “I’m seeing a lot more colour outside of your average safe nudes.”
It’s no wonder that 2021’s biggest nail colour trends include so many bold, vibrant hues — it's much-needed joy at our fingertips. If toned-down tips are more your speed, no worries, there are some neutrals on deck for this year, too. To get you primed for your next DIY mani, we polled Canadian nail pros for the hottest shades for the year ahead — presented here from barely there to mega bright.
