Goodbye “Instagram Face” — Natural Beauty Is Making A Comeback

Add required mask mandates into the mix, and you get another widespread aesthetic change. “It used to be that you could have Botox injected all over your face and not be able to move it much, but you could still communicate emotions through your voice and how you held your face,” Dr. Rivkin says. “But now, if the lower half of your face is covered with a mask, that muffles your voice and limits your ability to communicate emotions. If you try to do the same old Botox where you wipe out all lines and all expressions, then it becomes really problematic.”