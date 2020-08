Goodbye “Instagram Face” — Natural Beauty Is Making A Comeback

The cosmetic chemist predicts that our appetite for immunity-boosting skin care will also grow considerably as we work to achieve optimum skin health. “From a formulation standpoint, and with COVID-19, there's going to be a lot more inside-out beauty that focuses on ingestibles and utilising ingredients that can help boost your immune system internally, as well as topically,” she says. “People are already working out more and doing what they can to boost their immunity so they can be ready for the next thing coming.” Indeed, Carla Oates , founder of The Beauty Chef, says sales of the brand’s Well Spray (a probiotic mouth spray meant to aid in skin health and digestion) have tripled since March, with overall sales of the brand’s immunity-boosting supplements also spiking since the COVID-19 outbreak.