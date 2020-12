Below Deck Fans, You’re Getting Even More Below Deck For New Years

The eighth season of the franchise’s flagship show is currently airing. It’s not a typical Below Deck season, though: as Captain Lee Rosbach told E! News, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic while the cast was filming. “You have to keep in mind that we’re pretty isolated there. We’re kind of, like, in a cocoon,” he said. “You’re wondering what’s really going on in the outside world and how much information are you getting. And we still have our jobs to do.”