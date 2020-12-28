Below Deck Fans, You’re Getting Even More Below Deck For New Years

First, there was Below Deck, then came Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This January, fans will get even more of the soapy Bravo show — and while the franchise’s first two spinoffs just featured new locations, new casts, and new yachts, Below Deck’s latest excursion is an entirely new voyage altogether.
On Below Deck Galley Talk, some of the most memorable stews and deckhands will discuss their experiences on the show, share unfiltered thoughts on their castmates, and break down all the current drama happening onboard. Stars include series mainstay Kate Chastain, recent alums Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava, and brother-sister pair Kelley and Amy Johnson. Bobby Giancola, Colin Macy-O’Toole, Connie Arias, Josiah Carter, and Julia d’Albert Pusey round out the cast.
Many of the yachties shared their excitement about the new spinoff on Instagram. “You guys may notice that Alex and I are not in the promo video, but that’s just because they’re saving the best for last,” joked Surmava, who will share her “unique and opinionated commentary” on Galley Talk.
The eighth season of the franchise’s flagship show is currently airing. It’s not a typical Below Deck season, though: as Captain Lee Rosbach told E! News, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic while the cast was filming. “You have to keep in mind that we’re pretty isolated there. We’re kind of, like, in a cocoon,” he said. “You’re wondering what’s really going on in the outside world and how much information are you getting. And we still have our jobs to do.”
Although Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med all have yet to be renewed, fans have speculated that a new season of the latter was filmed in the fall. In the meantime, Below Deck airs Monday nights on Bravo. Galley Talk will premiere January 1 at 7 p.m. EST.