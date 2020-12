14 Shows To Watch When You Run Out Of Bridgerton Episodes

Like every other person with taste, you've finished all eight episodes of Bridgerton . Netflix's new Regency-set romance series was the show to watch this Christmas and was sadly far too watchable to savour. While there are no other shows exactly like Bridgerton — English language romance series are pretty rare, let alone inclusive, funny, and saucy ones — we are here to help you find something to fill that Simon Basset-shaped hole in your life.