The Full Moon In Cancer Is Here To Help Us Say Goodbye To 2020

One upside is that this Cancer full moon energy may not be as potent as the ones we've experienced in the past, according to Montúfar. She says that for the first time since 2017, every moon in Cancer has been, to some degree, affected by the intense presence of Saturn in Capricorn. (Not to get too bogged down in details but in case you were wondering: Capricorn is opposite to Cancer, so many of the lunations that happened in the sign of the Crab received a Saturn opposition.) "Now that Saturn has left this sign for Aquarius , we finally get to have a full moon in Cancer without the cold and limiting Saturnian presence," she explains. This is good for us — we may get a chance to feel our emotions more fully and with more understanding.