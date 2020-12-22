The Refinery29 Canada Team’s Absolute Favourite Purchases Of 2020

The Refinery29 Canada team has spent approximately 10 billion hours on the internet since the pandemic started. We're online all the time for work, of course, but like the rest of the planet, when the world shut down, the interwebs became our key source of entertainment and inspo.
With limited access to our favourite local boutiques and businesses for the past nine months, online browsing has been our window shopping — whether we were dreaming of art for the bare walls in our apartments, a hot new read, or a pair of winter boots. And sometimes on the most glorious of days, we filled our carts and treated ourselves. The ability to do so is a privilege we're grateful for.
In a year when there doesn't feel like there's much to celebrate, these purchases provided us with a small slice of comfort. We're sharing the new brands and products we discovered, or rediscovered; the items big and small that got us through 2020. Here are our no-regrets purchases of the year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.