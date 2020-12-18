Netflix Canada Has Your Holiday Movie Night Covered

Netflix and I have something in common: We both started celebrating the holidays much earlier this year. When my go-to streaming service unveiled its festive movie slate unseasonably early in October, I took it as my cue to start decking my halls, i.e. putting up a Christmas tree, bringing out my not-actually-ugly holiday sweaters, and watching holiday movies.
The problem? Christmas is still a week away and I’ve already cycled through my faves. Hugh Grant has already dad-danced around 10 Downing Street (Yes, I enjoy Love Actually. No, I will not be taking questions at this time.), Jude Law and Cameron Diaz have already fallen in love in an idyllic English cottage, and Catherine O’Hara has already misplaced Macaulay Culkin — twice.
Luckily for me, there’s no law insisting I only watch Christmas movies during the last month of the year, despite what my own (typically rigid) traditions dictate. Nor should you! I’ve rounded up the best movies to watch on Netflix Canada over the holidays, whether you’re in the mood for something merry and bright or, like me, you need some non-festive options to round out your viewing schedule.