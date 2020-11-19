How The Crown Cast Compares To The Real People: ’80s Edition

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for The Crown season 4.
It's time to welcome Queen Elizabeth II to the 1980s. Unfortunately, the decade isn't as rad for the royal family as she might have hoped it would be. Luckily, the new and returning cast of The Crown season 4 is.
The Netflix series picks up in the late '70s before heading straight to the '80s, a decade in royal history that is dominated by three women: the Queen, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Princess Diana. Neither newcomer makes things easy for the Queen, who is learning to adapt to the world around her. Her children are now all grown-up, even if they don't always act like it, and she's starting to question the job she's done. What is clear in season 4, is that the monarch is embarking on a new era that will be rife with dogged tabloid coverage. The Queen didn't refer to 1992 as her "annus horribilis" or "horrible year," for nothing, which means next season is going to be a doozy.
The Crown might not always stick to the facts — just this season, the series' creators took artistic license with this season's famous Buckingham break-in. But The Crown's casting director certainly does a good job of finding doppelgängers for those who exist in the royal orbit. Keep reading to see how the cast of season 4 compares to the real people.