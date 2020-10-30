Can’t Poop At Someone Else’s Place? You Might Be Suffering From Parcopresis

Ah, there it is: patriarchal norms. This analysis will hardly come as a surprise and most of us wouldn’t have to delve too deeply in the reservoirs of our memories to dredge up an incident that reinforces it. Of course there are exceptions but, broadly, while little boys fart competitively among themselves, girls are not supposed to admit that they poo — let alone that they ever pass wind. Young men are given plaudits for farting loudly while young women learn to hold it in, contorting themselves in order to conceal their bowel movements from the world. As a young man sitting behind me in a Grade 9 physics lesson once said loudly, when he should have been paying attention to the periodic table: "Imagine... you’re getting off with a girl you think is really fit and then SHE FARTS." Thirty-two-year-old me finds it funny, 13-year-old me was genuinely mortified of ever being the butt (sorry) of that joke.