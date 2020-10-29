Bizarrely, The Bachelorette shows us Zach’s defense of the encounter first. Zach recognizes Clare is “hurt” but claims he has no idea “what else” he could have done. Then we check in on Clare, who is crying alone in her hotel suite. This scene would have been much more powerful if The Bachelorette immediately followed Clare — the protagonist of this story — from the moment she walked away from Zach. We could have heard Zach’s faulty explanation after a commercial break, particularly since Clare has a lot of necessary perspective to share.

