Over the remainder of the episode, we never see anyone ask Clare how she is doing after this devastating experience, which arrived directly after her distressing final conversation with Yosef Aborady . Yosef attacked Clare’s character — and followed her around the grounds of La Quinta criticizing her — for an alarming amount of time. Chris may have hosted one sit-down with Clare directly after the Yosef fiasco, but a second one seems necessary. Instead, Chris eliminates Zach without explaining the precise ramifications of his actions. In fact, he lets Zach call the damaging moment “a little hiccup.” In that same vein, we never see anyone from production explain to the remaining Bachelorette suitors what Zach did, why it is wrong, and why they should never put Clare in a similar situation.