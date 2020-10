I’m Single & Dating In COVID-19— & This Is What I’ve Learned

Back in May, two months into lockdown, I found myself newly unemployed , broke, and depressed. I packed up my things, cleaned out my one-bedroom apartment in Richmond, VA, that I shared with my pet rabbit, Covey, and moved into my childhood bedroom in Virginia Beach. At the time, I had been seeing someone for about 10 months. I could tell it wasn’t going anywhere, but navigating my new reality didn’t allow me much energy to do anything about it. Then, after barely speaking for a week, he dumped me . I wasn’t surprised. Part of me was even relieved; it was one less thing to worry about. But as time passed and the timeframe of when things would go back to “normal” got further and further away, I started to wonder: Will I ever have sex again? Where am I going to have sex? And with who?