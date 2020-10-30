10 Unique Puzzles That Make Excellent Gifts

Stylish, art- and design-inspired jigsaw puzzles for adults have definitely become a popular pastime (again) in the last few years. And with most of us spending lots of time at home these days, it’s unsurprising that puzzle start-ups have experienced huge growth this year, with game-makers selling out of certain designs. Now, there are more cute puzzles than ever to choose from, whether you are looking for a 500-piece distraction or a 5,000-piece mission.
A fun, meditative alternative to an evening spent doomscrolling, a great jigsaw puzzle also makes for a thoughtful, budget-friendly gifting idea for any grown-up on your list. You may just want to suss out whether they are a puzzle novice or a totally addicted dissectologist (aka a “puzzle-assembly expert”); keep in mind their visual interests and the cultural references they will love, too.
Here are 10 intriguing puzzles for adults.
