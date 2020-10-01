Hailey Bieber Is Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows

Hailey Bieber has experimented with her street-style fashion and beauty choices in the past. The 23-year-old model has dyed her hair cotton-candy pink and sported black lipstick on the red carpet. But in her latest paparazzi shots, captured on the streets of Milan this past week, Bieber is completely incognito in one of her most shape-shifting looks to date: bleached eyebrows.
The model debuted her almost-invisible arches over the weekend on her visit to Italy's fashion capital. It's possible that the new look is a temporary change in the name of fashion. After all, she's pulled the bleached-brow look before: Back in 2016, then-Baldwin lightened her eyebrows for a Matty Bovan runway show during London Fashion Week, and she even shared the process on Snapchat.
This time, though, it looks like Bieber has also traded in her signature blonde hair for a darker shade of brunette. Or, at least she's sporting some darker roots, which make the contrast between her hair and eyebrows even more startling.
Bleaching your brows might sound like a drastic change to make, but luckily, Bieber knows how to rehab hers. In an interview with Elle magazine earlier this month, the seasoned model revealed her process for growing out her brows. "When I was a teenager, I plucked my eyebrows really badly," said Bieber. "I went through a phase where I thought a thin eyebrow was the way to go. So after I went through that, I let them grow in thick and not really have a shape... I do think castor oil does help them grow. When I was trying to get them to grow back in, I put castor oil on them every night."
The whole Italian-cool look — paired with the black leather trench coat, black trousers, heels, oversized sunglasses, and a black face mask — is giving us major Matrix or top-secret agent vibes. We're into it (maybe an idea for virtual Halloween), and we're very curious if the platinum brows will make the trip back to L.A.